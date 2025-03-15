Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Expected to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Annunen is set to start on the road against the Kings on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Annunen stopped 17 of 19 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime victory over Chicago in his previous start last Saturday. He's 14-9-0 with a 3.15 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 25 appearances between Colorado and Nashville in 2024-25. Los Angeles ranks 18th in goals per game with 2.86.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now