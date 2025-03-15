Justus Annunen News: Expected to start Saturday
Annunen is set to start on the road against the Kings on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Annunen stopped 17 of 19 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime victory over Chicago in his previous start last Saturday. He's 14-9-0 with a 3.15 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 25 appearances between Colorado and Nashville in 2024-25. Los Angeles ranks 18th in goals per game with 2.86.
