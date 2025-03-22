Juuse Saros News: Shuts door after slow start in win

Saros made 24 saves in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Saros' first period was a touch rough -- the Leafs went up 2-0 by the 13:05 mark, and it looked like they might control the match. Then the Preds roared back in the second and third with five unanswered goals. Saros has scuffled this season with a 17-27-6 record, 2.92 GAA and .897 save percentage. But he does have four wins in his last six starts, so maybe he's turning the corner a bit as the season goes through fantasy postseason.