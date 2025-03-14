Juuse Saros News: Slips up in low-scoring loss

Saros stopped 13 of 15 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

The Predators nearly doubled up the Ducks' shot total (29-15), but the goal column didn't reflect it. Saros allowed one tally off a turnover to Troy Terry, and a little playmaking magic from Trevor Zegras to Alex Killorn produced the decisive goal. The 29-year-old Saros saw his three-game winning streak snapped despite the light workload Friday. He's at 16-26-6 with a 2.92 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 49 appearances this season. He'll likely get a breather Saturday, as Justus Annunen should start versus the Kings to close out this back-to-back set that wraps up Nashville's road trip through California.