Juuse Saros News: Starting in Boston

Saros will defend the road blue paint Tuesday versus the Bruins, Predators Radio Host Max Herz reports.

Saros will make his 46th appearance of the campaign Tuesday -- the Finnish netminder owns a 13-25-6 record, .898 save percentage and 2.96 GAA over 45 starts. The Bruins have put up 2.69 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks 28th in the NHL. Saros holds a 3-4-1 record, 2.27 GAA and .934 save percentage in eight career games against Boston. Saros has made the third-most starts in the league to this point, and considering Nashville will be in contention to receive the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, it's possible that Justus Annunen will receive a larger share of the crease in the last quarter of the season.