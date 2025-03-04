Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros News: Starting in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Saros will defend the road blue paint Tuesday versus the Bruins, Predators Radio Host Max Herz reports.

Saros will make his 46th appearance of the campaign Tuesday -- the Finnish netminder owns a 13-25-6 record, .898 save percentage and 2.96 GAA over 45 starts. The Bruins have put up 2.69 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks 28th in the NHL. Saros holds a 3-4-1 record, 2.27 GAA and .934 save percentage in eight career games against Boston. Saros has made the third-most starts in the league to this point, and considering Nashville will be in contention to receive the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, it's possible that Justus Annunen will receive a larger share of the crease in the last quarter of the season.

