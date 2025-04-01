Kaedan Korczak News: Pockets assist in loss

Korczak notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Korczak has earned three helpers over his last five outings. The 24-year-old continues to play because Alex Pietrangelo (lower body) is unavailable, though Pietrangelo returned to practice Monday. Korczak has a career-high 10 points, all assists, with 30 shots on net, 53 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 35 contests this season.