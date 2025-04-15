K'Andre Miller News: Earns two assists Monday

Miller recorded two assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Miller remains hot to close out the campaign -- he has two goals and six assists over his last nine outings. That's helped him get his offense back on track, with a total of 26 points over 73 contests this season. He's added 109 shots on net, 106 hits, 108 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating to offer some all-around appeal as usual in fantasy.