Karsen Dorwart News: Snags entry-level deal

Dorwart agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Friday, PuckPedia reports.

Dorwart's 2024-25 campaign ended Thursday when Michigan State was eliminated from the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship by Cornell. In his junior season, the 22-year-old center notched 13 goals and 18 helpers for his second straight 30-plus point campaign. While not officially announced by the team, Dorwart's contract would seem to indicate he will link up with the Flyers for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, effectively burning the first year of his ELC.