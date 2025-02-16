Kasper Halttunen News: Riding an eight-game point streak

Halttunen has generated six goals and seven assists during his eight-game point streak with OHL London.

Halttunen has four multi-point efforts over that span. He has nine goals and 26 points through 23 appearances this season. The 19-year-old forward began the 2024-25 campaign with AHL San Jose, earning two goals and two assists in six outings before reporting to the OHL. The Sharks selected Halttunen in the second round, with the No. 36 overall pick, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.