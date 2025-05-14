Fantasy Hockey
Kasperi Kapanen headshot

Kasperi Kapanen News: Scores lone goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2025 at 10:24pm

Kapanen scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 1-0 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

The Oilers continue to get contributions from unlikely sources, with Kapanen being the latest to make his mark this postseason. His goal 7:19 into overtime was his first tally since Jan. 23 versus the Canucks, ending a 32-game goal drought. The winger played alongside Leon Draisaitl in Wednesday's win, and this was just the second appearance of the playoffs for Kapanen. Given his clutch goal, it seems likely he'll stay in the lineup at least to start the Western Conference Finals.

