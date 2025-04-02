Kenny Connors News: Secures ELC

Connors agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Los Angeles on Wednesday, Andy Tonge of Mayor's Manor reports.

Connors set new personal bests during his junior season at UMass in goals (10) and assists (19). The 22-year-old center was selected by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft and will now make the jump to the professional ranks. With his contract kicking in next season, Connors is expected to join AHL Ontario on a tryout deal for the rest of 2024-25.