Kevin Bahl headshot

Kevin Bahl Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Bahl won't play Sunday against the Sharks due to an illness, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Bahl was activated off injured reserve Sunday -- the blueliner had been contending with an upper-body injury since Jan. 25. Ilya Solovyov will remain in the lineup due to Bahl's absence. The 24-year-old Bahl's next chance to suit up will be in Tuesday's road game against the Capitals.

Kevin Bahl
Calgary Flames
