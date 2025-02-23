Kevin Bahl Injury: Under the weather

Bahl won't play Sunday against the Sharks due to an illness, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Bahl was activated off injured reserve Sunday -- the blueliner had been contending with an upper-body injury since Jan. 25. Ilya Solovyov will remain in the lineup due to Bahl's absence. The 24-year-old Bahl's next chance to suit up will be in Tuesday's road game against the Capitals.