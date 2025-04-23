Kevin Fiala News: Sends power-play assist

Fiala notched a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Fiala has already earned three power-play points over two playoff contests. Since the start of April, he's racked up eight goals and five assists in 11 appearances, so he's dialed in on offense while playing in a middle-six role. Fiala's a strong option for fantasy in the playoffs as long as his offense continues to surge.