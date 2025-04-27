Kevin Fiala News: Tickles twine in loss

Fiala scored a goal on five shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Fiala stayed hot in the first round with his third goal and fifth point over four games. This was his first even-strength point of the series. His tally gave the Kings a 3-1 lead, but they couldn't make it stick. The winger has added 19 shots on net, 11 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating this postseason.