Kevin Hayes Injury: Game-time decision Thursday

Hayes (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Washington on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Hayes sat out practice Tuesday and Wednesday and was not at Thursday's optional skate. The 32-year-old has 13 goals, 10 assists, 52 hits and 98 shots on goal over 64 games this season. Should Hayes miss Thursday's season finale, look for the Penguins to recall a forward from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.