Kevin Stenlund News: Opens scoring in win
Stenlund scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Stenlund had eight points over 14 contests in March, and he kept his momentum up to begin April. The fourth-line center is up to a career-high 12 goals through 75 outings this season. He's added 10 assists, 89 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 47 hits and a minus-12 rating. Stenlund can be streamed in deeper formats, but it's risky to assume he'll be able to remain productive on offense the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now