Kevin Stenlund headshot

Kevin Stenlund News: Opens scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Stenlund scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Stenlund had eight points over 14 contests in March, and he kept his momentum up to begin April. The fourth-line center is up to a career-high 12 goals through 75 outings this season. He's added 10 assists, 89 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 47 hits and a minus-12 rating. Stenlund can be streamed in deeper formats, but it's risky to assume he'll be able to remain productive on offense the rest of the way.

Kevin Stenlund
Utah Hockey Club
