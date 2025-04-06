Kieron Walton News: Signs ELC

Walton signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Jets on Sunday, per PuckPedia.

The 18-year-old center's stock has taken off since he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Walton logged 38 goals and 92 points in 66 appearances with OHL Sudbury this season, more than double his 43-point effort across 65 outings in 2023-24 with the same club. The 6-foot-6 forward is a strong playmaker, and while his entry-level deal kicks in for 2025-26, he'll still be eligible to play in the junior ranks for his age-19 campaign.