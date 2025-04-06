Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kieron Walton headshot

Kieron Walton News: Signs ELC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Walton signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Jets on Sunday, per PuckPedia.

The 18-year-old center's stock has taken off since he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Walton logged 38 goals and 92 points in 66 appearances with OHL Sudbury this season, more than double his 43-point effort across 65 outings in 2023-24 with the same club. The 6-foot-6 forward is a strong playmaker, and while his entry-level deal kicks in for 2025-26, he'll still be eligible to play in the junior ranks for his age-19 campaign.

Kieron Walton
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now