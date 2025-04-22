Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Racks up three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Kaprizov scored twice on four shots, dished an assist, added two hits, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Kaprizov scored the Wild's fourth and fifth goals of the contest, with the latter being an empty-netter. There's been no concern over Minnesota's top line early in the playoffs -- Kaprizov has earned five points, five shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over the first two games of the postseason. He'll look to keep things rolling on home ice in Thursday's Game 3.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
