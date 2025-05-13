Kyle Connor News: Garners helper in Game 4 loss

Connor provided an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Connor has a goal and an assist over the last two games after being held off the scoresheet in the first two contests of the second round. The winger set up a Nikolaj Ehlers tally in Tuesday's loss. Overall, Connor has been one of the Jets' best producers this postseason, earning five goals, nine helpers, 38 shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 11 appearances.