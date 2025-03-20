Kyle Connor News: Tallies in overtime Thursday

Connor scored a goal on seven shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Connor had more than twice as many shots as any other Jet, and his last one secured the win 1:13 into overtime. The 28-year-old was held off the scoresheet Tuesday in Vancouver, but he's recorded at least a point in eight of 10 games in March, earning six goals and seven assists this month. For the season, the star winger is up to 37 goals, 86 points, 231 shots, 41 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 70 appearances. He's netted at least eight game-winners in four straight campaigns.