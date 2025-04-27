Kyle Connor News: Tallies opening goal in loss

Connor scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4.

Connor opened the scoring at 13:58 of the first period, but that was all the Jets could muster against Jordan Binnington in this loss. Aside from a minus-4 showing in Game 3, Connor has largely played well in the postseason. He has three goals, two assists, 11 shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over four appearances.