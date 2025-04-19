Kyle Connor News: Three-point effort in Game 1
Connor scored the game-winning goal, added two assists, fired five shots on net and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 1.
One of Connor's assists came on the power play. His biggest play was firing home the game-winner with 1:36 left in the third period off a pass from Mark Scheifele. Connor has four goals and six assists over nine outings in April, and the speedy winger is coming off a career-best regular season of 97 points in 82 appearances. He'll be at the forefront of the Jets' offense throughout the postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now