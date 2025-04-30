Kyle Connor News: Three-point effort in win

Connor scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

Connor opened the scoring at 1:23 of the first period and added primary assists on goals by Dylan DeMelo and Vladislav Namestnikov in the second. This was Connor's second three-point effort of the postseason. The winger has four goals, four assists, 12 shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over five playoff outings.