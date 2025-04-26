Lars Eller News: Serves up helper in loss

Eller notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Eller snapped a 12-game point drought with the assist. He went minus-8 with 17 shots on net and 18 hits in that span. The third-line center had 22 points, 104 shots on net, 57 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 80 regular-season games between the Capitals and Penguins in 2024-25, so he offers little upside in fantasy.