Leo Sahlin Wallenius headshot

Leo Sahlin Wallenius News: Playing in top Finnish league

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Sahlin Wallenius has contributed one goal and two assists through seven games with TPS in the Finnish liiga.

Sahlin Wallenius was loaned to TPS on Jan. 10 from Vaxjo of the SHL. The left-shot defenseman was selected in the second round, No. 53 overall, by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old has played at four different levels this season, having been loaned twice to this point. Sahlin Wallenius has good offensive instincts, but will need to improve his play in the defensive zone before he's ready for the switch to North American ice. The Swedish blueliner is very mobile, which will certainly aid in his development.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
