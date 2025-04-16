Fantasy Hockey
Leon Draisaitl Injury: Officially ruled out versus Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Draisaitl (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against San Jose on Wednesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

While Draisaitl won't be available for the regular-season finale, head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters he expects the German winger to be back for Game 1 versus the Kings. Despite playing in just 71 games this year, Draisaitl still managed to top the 100-point mark for the sixth time in the last seven years -- with the lone miss coming during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

