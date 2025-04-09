Leon Draisaitl Injury: Won't play against St. Louis

Draisaitl (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against St. Louis, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

Draisaitl will be unavailable for a third consecutive game, and he remains day-to-day. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday that he expects that Draisaitl will be back by the end of the regular season, but he could miss up to another week, which means that he may not get much time back on the ice before the start of the playoffs.