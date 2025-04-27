Leon Draisaitl News: Clutches up with four-point game

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots, added three assists and doled out four hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings in Game 4.

Draisaitl set up the Oilers' first three goals and then secured the comeback win with his tally at 18:18 of overtime. The 29-year-old has been in peak playoff form with three goals and six assists over four contests. He's added 13 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-5 rating this postseason. Draisaitl always seems to elevate his game this time of year, and that has helped the Oilers even the series at 2-2 after losing the first two games.