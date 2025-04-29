Fantasy Hockey
Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Garners assist in Game 5 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Draisaitl notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Draisaitl helped out on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' empty-netter in the third period. The 29-year-old Draisaitl has yet to be held off the scoresheet this postseason, earning three goals and seven assists over five games. The superstar center has added 15 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-6 rating.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
