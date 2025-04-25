Leon Draisaitl News: Helps out twice on power play

Draisaitl notched two power-play assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Draisaitl has racked up two goals, three assists, nine shots on net, three hits and a plus-4 rating over three playoff contests. The 29-year-old is showing no signs of trouble after missing 11 of the last 14 regular-season games due to various injuries. Draisaitl should continue to be a big factor on offense as one of the Oilers' most productive players in all situations.