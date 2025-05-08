Leon Draisaitl News: Nets game-winner in overtime
Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal and fired four shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.
Draisaitl converted on a pass from Connor McDavid to seal the win at 15:20 of overtime. Two of Draisaitl's five goals this postseason have been overtime game-winners. The 29-year-old superstar has added eight assists, 24 shots, 10 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over eight playoff outings. The Oilers have mostly stuck with Draisail and McDavid on the same line, giving both talented forwards the opportunity to make a large impact.
