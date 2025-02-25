Fantasy Hockey
Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Nine-game, 13-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Draisaitl scored for the sixth straight game (seven goals) and extended his point streak to nine games and 13 points (eight goals, including four on the power play, and five assists). He remains on top of the NHL's sniper list with 43 goals, and he sits tied with Nathan MacKinnon on the scoring chart with 87 points. Draisaitl's dominant season continues.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
