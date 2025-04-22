Leon Draisaitl News: Scores, assists in series opener

Draisaitl recorded a goal, an assist, four shots and two hits in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

Draisaitl stepped on the ice for the first time since April 3 after missing the Oilers' final seven regular-season contests due to an undisclosed injury. Still, he didn't miss a beat and found the back of the net in the dying stages of the second period. The star winger led the NHL in scoring in the regular season with 52 goals and finished with 106 points across 71 appearances, so there's no doubt he'll play a massive role alongside Connor McDavid as the Oilers' go-to offensive weapons throughout the rest of the series.