Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Scores, assists in series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Draisaitl recorded a goal, an assist, four shots and two hits in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

Draisaitl stepped on the ice for the first time since April 3 after missing the Oilers' final seven regular-season contests due to an undisclosed injury. Still, he didn't miss a beat and found the back of the net in the dying stages of the second period. The star winger led the NHL in scoring in the regular season with 52 goals and finished with 106 points across 71 appearances, so there's no doubt he'll play a massive role alongside Connor McDavid as the Oilers' go-to offensive weapons throughout the rest of the series.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now