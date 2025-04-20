Leon Draisaitl News: Slated to play in Game 1

Draisaitl (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Game 1 against the Kings on Monday, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reported Saturday.

Drasaitl appeared in only three of Edmonton's final 14 games, finishing the 2024-25 regular season with 106 points and a league-leading 52 goals in 71 appearances. He will occupy a top-six role and skate on the first power-play combination versus the Kings in Game 1.