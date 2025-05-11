Leon Draisaitl News: Two assists, one blunder in loss

Draisaitl notched two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Draisaitl had a hand in goals by Corey Perry and Connor McDavid in this contest. However, he was also responsible for deflecting in Reilly Smith's last-second shot that gave Vegas a stunning win. Draisaitl has two goals and three assists over three second-round games, and he's up to five goals, 10 helpers, 26 shots on net, 10 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through nine playoff outings. He'll look to shake off his miscue in Monday's Game 4.