Liam Greentree News: Shifted to minors

Greentree was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Friday.

Greentree racked up 119 points in 64 regular-season games with OHL Windsor this year before adding another 14 goals and 10 assists in 11 playoff contests. While he's far from a lock, the 19-year-old winger should be in the mix for a roster spot during training camp and could make the Opening Night roster for the 2025-26 campaign.