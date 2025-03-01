Lian Bichsel Injury: Doubtful Sunday

Bichsel (concussion) isn't likely to play Sunday against St. Louis, though he's considered probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Devils, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It appears that Bichsel will miss a third straight game since suffering a concussion last week against the Islanders, though the 20-year-old defenseman has been skating in practice and appears poised to return early next week. Bichsel has two goals and five points in 18 games with Dallas this season.