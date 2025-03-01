Fantasy Hockey
Lian Bichsel headshot

Lian Bichsel Injury: Doubtful Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 11:17am

Bichsel (concussion) isn't likely to play Sunday against St. Louis, though he's considered probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Devils, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It appears that Bichsel will miss a third straight game since suffering a concussion last week against the Islanders, though the 20-year-old defenseman has been skating in practice and appears poised to return early next week. Bichsel has two goals and five points in 18 games with Dallas this season.

Lian Bichsel
Dallas Stars
