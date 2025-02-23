Lian Bichsel Injury: Injured on Long Island

Bichsel sustained an upper-body injury in Sunday's game against the Islanders and will not return.

Bichsel was on the receiving end of a hard hit in the second period from Casey Cizikas, who received a five-minute major penalty on the play. The Stars can ill-afford to lose Bichsel -- Miro Heiskanen (knee) is on the shelf, and they will be without Nils Lundkvist (shoulder) for the rest of the campaign. Brendan Smith will draw back into the lineup Tuesday in Columbus if Bichsel is unable to suit up.