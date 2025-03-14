Fantasy Hockey
Lian Bichsel Injury: Ruled out against Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Bichsel (illness) won't be in the lineup for Friday's clash with Winnipeg, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Bichsel will be replaced in the lineup by Brendan Smith, who will be suiting up for the first time since March 2 against the Blues. For his part, the 20-year-old Bichsel has managed two goals on 21 shots, three assists and 90 hits while averaging 14:57 of ice time this year.

