Linus Karlsson News: Scores on power play Friday

Karlsson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added six PIM in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Karlsson snapped a seven-game point drought with the tally. The 25-year-old is filling a bottom-six role while the Canucks contend with multiple injuries to forwards. He's produced two goals, 15 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-3 rating over 14 appearances, so most fantasy managers can find better depth forwards on the waiver wire.