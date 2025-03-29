Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Linus Karlsson headshot

Linus Karlsson News: Scores on power play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Karlsson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added six PIM in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Karlsson snapped a seven-game point drought with the tally. The 25-year-old is filling a bottom-six role while the Canucks contend with multiple injuries to forwards. He's produced two goals, 15 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-3 rating over 14 appearances, so most fantasy managers can find better depth forwards on the waiver wire.

Linus Karlsson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now