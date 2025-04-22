Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark News: Absorbs Game 2 loss in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Ullmark made 18 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto.

The loss wasn't on Ullmark -- the Leafs were the better team, even if they didn't play that way, especially in the middle frame. Ullmark has allowed nine goals in two losses to the Leafs in Round 1, but a lot of those have come with in tough circumstances. He's better than this, but his team looks outmatched, at least to this point.

