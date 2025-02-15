Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Appears in relief at 4 Nations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Ullmark took over the Swedish net Saturday to start the second period of 4-3 overtime loss to Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal. He made 15 saves.

Filip Gustavsson had seemed off his game in the warm-up, and he allowed two goals on four shots in the first period before leaving with an illness. Ullmark was solid, but he got fooled in OT when Mikael Granlund came in on the right side of a 3-on-1, looking pass all the way before threading the puck through the five-hole. The Swedes play Team USA on Monday in Boston. We'll know more about who'll get the net then.

