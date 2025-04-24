Linus Ullmark News: Drops Game 3 in overtime
Ullmark stopped 17 of 20 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 3.
The Senators' playoff run is hanging by a thread -- a second straight overtime loss put them down 3-0 in the series. Ullmark did fairly well to keep his team in the battle Thursday, but Simon Benoit's tally 1:19 into overtime made that effort go to waste. Ullmark has allowed 12 goals on 65 shots over three contests this postseason. He'll likely get the nod again for Game 4 on Saturday as the Senators face the Herculean task of needing four straight wins to keep their playoffs going.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now