Linus Ullmark News: Game 5 starter in Toronto

Ullmark will patrol the road blue paint in Game 5 against Toronto on Tuesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark helped keep the Sens' season alive in Game 4 on Saturday, stopping 31 of 34 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime victory. The Swedish netminder hasn't been at his best in this series, as he's surrendered at least three goals in each game. Ottawa will need to keep the penalties to a minimum in Game 5, as the Leafs have scored at least one goal with the man advantage in all three of their wins. If Ullmark and the Sens are able to stave off elimination Tuesday, Game 6 would be in Ottawa on Thursday.