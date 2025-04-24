Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Getting Game 3 start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Ullmark will start at home versus the Maple Leafs in Game 3 on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark has lost the first two games of the series, but he'll try to get back on track on home ice. He's allowed nine goals on 45 shots (.800 save percentage) to open the postseason, though the Senators' lack of discipline has been a major problem against a dangerous Toronto power play.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
