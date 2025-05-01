Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Starting Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Ullmark will guard the home goal in Game 6 versus the Maple Leafs, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark earned the first playoff shutout of his career in Game 5, getting the Senators back within one in the series. He has a 2.80 GAA and an .883 save percentage over five playoff outings. Ullmark will look to keep the Senators' season alive in this contest as they try to fend off elimination for a third time.

