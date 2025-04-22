Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Ullmark will guard the road goal against Toronto on Tuesday in Game 2, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark allowed six goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1. He has surrendered four or more goals in six of his 11 postseason appearances, posting a 3-7 record with an .877 save percentage. Still, if Ullmark bounces back, the series could be tied at 1-1 going back to Ottawa.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
