Logan Brown News: Signs one-year deal

Brown secured a one-year contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday and was subsequently put on waivers, per PuckPedia.

Brown has been playing for AHL Syracuse on a minor-league deal but now will be eligible to be called up to the NHL roster. With the Crunch, the 26-year-old forward has notched seven goals and 12 helpers in 25 outings. The Bolts also placed Cam Atkinson on waivers Tuesday, so it's possible the team brings Brown up from the minors soon.