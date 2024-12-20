Logan Cooley News: Records helper in Friday's win

Cooley notched an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Cooley helped out on the first of Dylan Guenther's two goals, which tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. The helper gave Cooley seven assists over his last four outings. The second-line center has gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of the last 13 contests to provide steady offense. He's up to seven goals, 22 assists, 63 shots on net, 28 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 32 appearances. It doesn't look like Cooley will be a victim of the sophomore slump -- he's 15 points shy of matching his production from his rookie year, and he's elevated his play in nearly every area.