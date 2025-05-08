Logan Stanley Injury: Deemed game-time call for Friday

Stanley (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's Game 2 against the Stars, John Lu of TSN reports.

Head coach Scott Arniel said Thursday that Stanley had "a good skate," but the team will still wait before determining his status for Game 2. Stanley made five appearances during Winnipeg's first-round series against the Blues and was held without a point while recording 10 hits, six blocked shots and 42 PIM.