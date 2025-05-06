Logan Stanley Injury: GTD for Wednesday

Stanley (undisclosed) is day-to-day and will be a game-time call for Game 1 against the Stars on Wednesday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Stanley missed Game 7 against the Blues on Sunday due to his undisclosed injury, and Haydn Fleury replaced him on the third pairing as a result. Stanley skated in a non-contact jersey at Tuesday's practice, so even if he can't suit up Wednesday, the 2016 first-round selection shouldn't be sidelined long term. The 26-year-old did not record a point over five games in the first round but logged a whopping 42 PIM.